Coffs Coast community have thoroughly welcomed the Coffs Coast News Of The Area

WHOEVER said newspapers had no place in the future of media certainly didn’t live on the Coffs Coast.



The first edition of the Coffs Coast News Of The Area was met with huge community support, with the 10,000 print editions flying off over 100 news stands across the region.

Distribution manager Margaret Hughes said there was such a huge demand on Friday, there had to be readjustments on Saturday.

“We’ve been swamped with calls from local businesses wanting more papers, from Mylestom to Corindi and everywhere in between,” Margaret said.

“I was moving papers around and re-stocking some news stands on Saturday and many people came up and were taking them out of the trolley,” Margaret said.

With a sole focus on local content for local people, there’s no doubt the support Coffs Coast News Of The Area will grow.

“We will continue to look into expanding the circulation; to do this we will need community support,” Margaret said.

By Kue HALL