Coffs Coast host the Sydney Sixers on January 2021

The announcement that Coffs Harbour will host the Sydney Sixers again in January 2021 is another sporting victory for the region.

The C.ex Coffs International Stadium hosted a sell-out game in January 2020 recording the second largest crowd ever for the venue. The Big Bash League (BBL) 10 fixture will be against the Brisbane Heat on Monday January 4 2021.

“The atmosphere was truly electric, so many generations of our community and visitors coming together to watch the high level cricket excitement. It is so important for our younger generations to see the game played first hand, it inspires and propels them to pursue similar sporting dreams,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight.

“The Sydney Sixers are a truly professional team and provide inspiring role models for Australian sport. We are a very proud host indeed.

“Once again the quality and reputation of the Stadium, its facilities and staff – as well as the glorious Coffs Coast itself – has seen us included in the BBL10 schedule.”

Sydney Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said they are excited to be coming back to Coffs Harbour this summer.

“The January match was one of the highlights of the season, we had a great time and the community was amazing.

“Our players enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to get back and we really look forward to seeing all the Sixers fans out in magenta again this BBL season.”

Coffs Harbour City Council Group Leader for City Prosperity Nikki Greenwood is delighted with this morning’s announcement of the BBL10 fixtures, and that C.ex Coffs International Stadium will host our second BBL match as a home game for the Sydney Sixers.

“Obviously in these uncertain times, we’ll be working closely with the Sydney Sixers, Cricket Australia and all stakeholders on numerous contingency plans. We will be guided by the cricket hierarchy on any changes required to scheduling and crowd management.

“C.ex Coffs International Stadium has a dynamic COVID safe plan in place and is already welcoming events back to the venue. We are confident that we can work through any of the many possibilities that may eventuate as match draws closer, to provide a safe venue and excellent showpiece for this exciting event.

“The Stadium and Major Events team are in regular contact with event organisers, NSW Office of Sport and Sport NSW on the changing regulations and best practice approach to events of this nature.

“For now, we are thrilled to be included as a venue in the BBL10 fixture. We can’t wait to bring elite cricket back to our community and visitors to the Coffs Coast.”