Coffs Coast musician Robert Jeffery releases his new single ‘Drive’ in September

ROBERT Jeffery is a local musician ready to release his second self-published single online.



He started playing guitar while at Toormina High School and very quickly became part of high school band SAYD, practicing and playing every week with a group of his close friends.

After graduating from the Coffs Harbour Senior College, Robbie and the group relocated to the Gold Coast to pursue a career as a band, playing in local venues and festivals.

Unfortunately, just as the band was getting established, Robbie was involved in a car accident that left him with severe and permanent damage to his back, which made it very difficult for him to perform on stage, and so he returned to Coffs Harbour for support and to recuperate.

Music has become his solace and emotional outlet, and as a result he has built a home recording studio so he can continue to produce his own songs; writing, singing and creating the instrumentation himself.

He describes his new single ‘Drive’ as, “A synth-laden trip along the motorways of the inner-city, inspired by the soundtrack of the 2011 film of the same name. With rock guitars mixed in with screaming synths and channelling influences from artists such as Muse, Kavinsky and College.”

Robert’s earlier releases ‘Don’t Give Them Any Reaction’ and ‘Far Enough’ have been featured by TripleJ Unearthed to positive reviews and have received national airplay through Australia’s Community Radio Network as well as being featured on international stations KOR and Uckform FM in the UK.

‘Drive’ will be released on 4 September across all major streaming services, and you can follow Robert at https://www.facebook.com/RJefferyMusic.

By: David TUNE