Coffs Coast Muso Steve Bennett to perform at the Hoey Moey

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MUSICIAN Steve Bennett has been singing and playing guitar since he was very young with his Dad, surrounded by music and jam sessions in the lounge room.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Steve is a guitarist and singer who is always learning new songs and over time has developed his own style.

Being surrounded by so much music and talented musicians encouraged Steve to start writing his own songs and even starting the family band Ghost Road in 1992.

He has done plenty of session work as a rhythm guitarist for touring bands.

Steve has performed regularly with his band Ghost Road as well as in a duo with brother Beau as ‘The Bennett Bros’.

Steve has loads of experience with an electric bag of mixed tunes to suit any situation.

He is a true story-teller and his music makes you want to sing and dance all night long.

Come and join in the fun with Steve at the Hoey Moey on Sunday the 13th September.

Check out his facebook page: Steve Bennett Music @stevejonbennettmusic

By Natalie GILL