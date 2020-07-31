Coffs Coast real estate agent up for Excellence Award for the second year running

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEING ‘dedicated to raising the bar’ is the drive behind a local real estate agency representing Coffs Harbour on a Statewide level.



Your Commercial Property Specialist is looking to take home the REINSW Award for Excellence Commercial Agency (Small) for the second year running, after again been nominated as a finalist.

After winning in 2019, CEO and Principal Cherie Parik attributes the ongoing success of her agency to the team being dedicated to raising the bar on how commercial property is sold, leased and managed on the Coffs Coast.

“With the real estate industry experiencing a tumultuous start to the year with bushfires and Covid-19; it’s reassuring to see good business and real estate deals are still being achieved in town,” Cherie said.

“Our team work hard to ensure our clients are well informed and know without a doubt that we have their back and their best interest in mind at all times.

“We are proud to be representing Coffs Harbour in such a prestigious award.”

Now in its 23rd year, the REINSW Awards for Excellence is the biggest and most respected property industry awards in NSW and aims to celebrate the best, bravest and brightest individuals and teams in the industry.

Winners will be announced on Friday, 30 October.

By Kue HALL