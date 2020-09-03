Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group offering art workshops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ART workshops are being presented by the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group with award winning artists Lucy and Barry McCann.



Full time professional artists Lucy and Barry teach and produce art in their studio in Armidale, often traveling to gather subject matter for paintings or to teach art groups.

In their workshops, they share information they wish they had been given when they first started painting.

Ms Colleen Little, from the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group, told News Of The Area that she approached the McCann’s in May 2019 and invited them to conduct art workshops locally, knowing there were many keen watercolour and acrylic Artists in the Coffs Coast region.

The workshops, hosted over five days will give local artists the opportunity to learn the best approaches with step by step methods and demonstrations.

“It really is an opportunity not to be missed, especially when it’s also open to all artists,” Mrs Little said.

The two workshop courses will cover many aspects of art, including; equipment, basic art principles and elements including Design, Value, Colour, Shapes and Edges.

The Using Water Colours workshop will run for two days exploring ways to “save our whites” and obtain the correct values, in order to create the illusion of depth to your work.

The Acrylic Painting course will run for three days, using fast drying paint to create a representational piece of art, demonstrating various ways to control drying time to not only achieve a likeness but make it appear as if it was a painting using oils.

Both workshops are suited to all levels from beginner to advanced and everyone will receive individual attention that will ensure an enjoyable painting experience.

The workshops will be held from 18 October to the 20 October starting at 9am and finishing at 4pm.

A one-hundred-dollar deposit will secure your position in the workshop, remember to enrol before 18 September.

For more information & bookings online contact: www.coffsharbourarts.group.com

By Natalie GILL