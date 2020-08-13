Coffs Harbour Garden Club annual Spring Garden Competition is on again

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Garden Club is running its Spring Garden Competition again this year, continuing the annual tradition started in 1989.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As one of the largest of its kind in NSW, the competition encourages people to partake in a healthy hobby, contribute to the beautification of the city and to be conscious of caring for the environment and being ‘water wise’.

Coming off the back of extended COVID-19 restrictions, the club is anticipating a bumper year.

“Entry is free again this year and there are some great prizes to be won thanks to our wonderful local sponsors,” said Garden Club President, Margaret Hunt.

“The competition aims to provide people with a practical and healthy way of helping keep Coffs Harbour looking beautiful, and we encourage all gardeners to have a go.”

There are nine residential categories, as well as two in the commercial and industrial section, with optional WaterWise categories available as well.

Competition judging is performed by an independent, qualified judge from outside the local area to ensure the integrity of the competition.

Entries for the competition are now open and will close at 5pm on Friday, 4 September.

Judging will take place from 13 to 15 September, with all results posted to the Club’s website no later than 8pm on Friday 18 September 2020.

For more information go to www.coffsgardenclub.com.au or call Maria on 02 6656 2429.

By David TUNE