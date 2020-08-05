Coffs Harbour Hockey has commenced it’s 2020 season with competitions for juniors and seniors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING approval of their COVID-19 Safety Plan by Hockey NSW and Coffs Harbour City Council, Hockey Coffs Coast has resumed competitions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With over 500 members across six different clubs, Hockey Coffs Coast is a small but very effective organisation, running four senior divisions and three junior age group competitions.

Games are held from Friday night through to Sunday each week, with the hockey fields buzzing with juniors on Saturdays.

Strict rules are in place to enforce the correct number of people is not exceeded during both training and competitions, with only one parent allowed per junior player and no spectators for the senior games.

Association President Joel Matthews said, “The impact of COVID-19 has been fairly slight, but we have taken it very seriously. We are a family oriented association with a large base of volunteers, which has enabled us to tackle and get over any hurdle that we have encountered.”

As well as the local competitions, there is a combined women’s first grade team, the Coffs Crusaders, playing in the larger Grafton competition.

The association also has a number of senior and junior players competing in state teams.

Work is continuing on the new kiosk building which will also house an office and meeting room.

This is stage one of improving the on site facilities and is expected to be open around December.

Stage two of the improvements will add toilets and change rooms to the current facilities, and there are plans to put in a second turf playing field in the future.

Long term plans include bidding to host more state level competitions, including the open women’s state titles in 2022.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/hockeycoffscoast.

By David TUNE