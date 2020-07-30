Coffs Harbour to host new Australian surfing tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SURFS up for professional and aspiring surfers with the announcement of the Australian Open of Surfing Tour to go ahead in late 2020 – with Coffs Harbour hosting round six.



The announcement coincides with recent news that professional surfing would not recommence until the end of 2020.

The series will feature a minimum of seven events and will take place in the latter months of 2020, giving professional and aspiring surfers a chance to win prize money.

2019 Vissla Sydney Surf Pro Champion Jordy Lawler is eager to get back onto the water.

“I think there’s a lot of surfers like me who have really missed the opportunity to compete since everything unfolded with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Lawler.

“It’s awesome to hear that there will be seven events that will give people like me the chance to win some prize money and get back into the spirit of competing.”

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden said the domestic tour is tailored to help foster and nurture Australian talent.

“The 2020 Australian Open of Surfing Tour is the perfect platform for professional and grassroots surfers to come together in Australia to compete in a series of events in decent locations,” he said.

“We really hope we can build this series each year into a prestigious title and tour similar to the national series events we used to see in the 80’s and 90’s.”

The Coffs Harbour round will be held on the 29th and 30th of November.

All event will adhere to strict COVID-19 policies and regulations outlined by the Australian Government ad Council protocols.

Entries open in August, for more information visit www.surfingnsw..com.au.

The NSW leg of the 2020 Australian Open of Surfing Tour is proudly supported by Destination Kiama, Coffs Harbour City Council, Sutherland Shire Council and Northern Beaches Council.

By Kue HALL