Community Organisations Benefit

COUNCILLORS get a say in how things are run around the Port, they also get $2000 to share among community groups or to address issues which are important to them.



Councillor Arnott used his $2000 to assist groups that may otherwise not have attracted funding.

He told News Of The Area, “I provided $1500 to local community groups at the council meeting.

“The recipients included the Fern Bay Bayway Village Men’s Shed which received $250, Voices of Wallalong and Woodville which received $250, the Woodville School of Arts which received $250, the Raymond Terrace Community Preschool which received $250, and Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services which received $500.”

Each of these organisations provides a valuable contribution to the community.

Voices of Wallalong and Woodville are providing a voice on important community issues in their region including the Brandy Hill region where the group is working hard to save koala habitat.

Men’s Sheds are well known for creating positive mental health as men standing shoulder to shoulder working on a project are supported by each other.

Our pre-schools provide access to education to children and help them to become school ready.

While practicing in the arts is both therapeutic and provides enjoyment for those that experience them.

Port Stephens Family and Community Services provides support to some of our most vulnerable residents, assisting with help for those under financial duress, homelessness, domestic violence, early childhood programs as well as offering parenting programs.

The services youth programs include The Deck and counselling services.

By Marian SAMPSON