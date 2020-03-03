Community radio coming to Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY radio is coming to Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest with Myall Coast Radio 87.8FM seeking seed funding to start broadcasting this year.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

This exciting local development gained momentum early last year when keen local business people established a Steering Committee, with broadcasting expertise, to obtain a licence.

On 30 October 2019, the Australian Communications and Media Authority granted a broadcasting licence to the Myall Waterways Chamber of Commerce.

Shortly after, an official test transmission was successfully conducted from 100 Booner Street, Hawks Nest: Myall Coast Radio 87.8FM was live.

In December, a public meeting about the not-for-profit initiative was held at the Uniting Church Hall, Tea Gardens.

It was well attended with around 28 volunteers committing to support the new radio station.

Steering Committee member, Rhonda Dorman, advised News Of The Area that, “Community radio is for, and by, locals. It provides local people, organisations and businesses with the opportunity to share their stories, music, events, art and culture, helping to bond our community.”

Community radio is also ideal for connecting diverse groups, such as special interest groups, seniors and print disabled members.

It is useful for transmitting information about local emergencies and events for residents and visitors.

When on air, Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest will join around 450 Australian communities sharing and benefiting from local radio content.

NOTA newspaper is excited to help and work with the community radio station as it provides another great media tool for our area.

We will keep you posted about progress, when to tune in, and how to help.

By Sandra MURRAY