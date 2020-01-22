Concern over Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest boat ramps.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear News Of The Area

YOU may be aware that I wrote to Council last week re the condition of the boat ramp near the bridge. The story is in last week’s Nota.



I received a report, with photo evidence of damage incurred to a boat trailer when using the Moira Parade ramp.

In addition, I received photographic evidence of a problem at the Wanda Woppa ramp. These have also been forwarded to Council for immediate attention.

The Southern Area Reference Group has listed our dissatisfaction over some years now, to be met with the fact that MidCoast Council recognises the need to modernise, however the project is Shire wide and that we must take our turn in the queue. Recommendation was made under the Better Boating Program by the consultants, probably 5 years ago.

Meanwhile, we have been asking for repairs to the rapidly failing existing ramps, so far without success. One has to wonder if litigation may follow for damage to property, or life and limb.

The purpose of this note is to bring to community notice that we, a growing tourist mecca, centred around water activities is being poorly compared to our neighbours.

Karuah now has a modern, safe ramp and Port Stephens Council has modernised their ramps throughout the Shire. Not only that! Our existing ramps are now in such disrepair that damage is happening to equipment –hopefully no personal damage and boaties are vetoing the ramps.

The Myall River Action Group has been at the vanguard of this campaign with little success and maybe it is time for the wider community to voice their dissatisfaction.

Your assistance will be very much appreciated by directing your concern to Council.

Gordon Grainger