Countdown to the Hawks Nest Motorfest 2020

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club members are excited to be staging the eighteenth Motorfest on Saturday, 14 March 2020 commencing at 10.00am at Myall Sports Park, Hawks Nest.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Club President, Juergen Seil, told News of the Area, “Weather permitting, it should be a full house again and we are expecting about four hundred interesting, Veteran, Vintage, Classic and Unique cars and bikes to attend from forty-five Motoring Clubs across New South Wales.

“They all belong to the NSW Council of Motor Clubs, CMC as we call them and they are doing a great job in supporting the many NSW registered Motor Clubs whilst working in harmony with Road Maritime Services in promoting and supporting motoring enthusiasts.”

Recently RMS, together with CMC, introduced an updated Historic Vehicle Registration system called the H-Plate Log Book System.

Basically, each Motor Club has a Registrar who controls the system and at substantially reduced registration fees, any suitable Veteran or Vintage vehicle over thirty years of age and near original factory specification will qualify for the H-Plate System.

Once again at this year’s Motorfest, the local Rural Fire Service will provide barbeque meals with the Red Cross offering their traditionally home baked cakes and other goodies.

Local Councillor, Mr Len Roberts, from MidCoast Council will open the event at 10.00am and other dignitaries in attendance will be Mayor, Mr David West and member of NSW Parliament, Kate Washington.

Juergen Seil wishes an enjoyable day for everyone in attendance and in particular having fun whilst inspecting and admiring the many well restored vehicles on display.

By Ann SCULLY