Country Club Board decide against fireworks this New Year’s Eve due to extreme weather

GENERAL Manager of Tea Gardens Country Club, Warren Gooley, has announced that the planned fireworks display generally associated with the Club’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, will not go ahead this year.



Mr Gooley told News Of The Area, “Although regrettable, the Board felt it was the only responsible course of action to take considering the current situation with fires still burning along the Eastern Seaboard with no relief in sight in the form of rain before the end of the month.

“However, the Club’s celebration will still go ahead with all the usual favourites including Face Painting, Giant Slide, Jumping Castle, roving Clown and Juggler, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Preschool Glow products fundraiser and Myall Junior Rugby League BBQ.

“We hope that people will still come along and bring the kids to what has always been a great family night as we will be showing the Sydney fireworks on the big screen and Newcastle Band, ‘The V Dubs’ will be rocking in the New Year.”

Country Club President, Terry Munright, advised Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade Captain David Bright of the decision over the weekend and said, “Captain Bright was appreciative of the Club’s stance as the Brigade still had many personnel away on Brigade duties and the decision simply was one less worry for the Brigade.

“I also advised Captain Bright that in lieu of the money spent on the fireworks, the Club would be donating further money to the Brigade to continue to upgrade its equipment.”

Mr Munright also advised that in the New Year, the Club would be hosting a lunch or dinner for all active local RFS members as a show of appreciation for their courageous hard work, particularly over the last couple of months.

Tea Gardens Country Club will be closed on Christmas Day to allow all employees to enjoy Christmas with their families and loved ones and the Myall Bistro will be closed 24 and 25 December.

By Ann SCULLY