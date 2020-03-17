COVID-19 numbers update for NSW

As at 11am today (17 March 2020), an additional 39 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since our last update at 11am, March 16, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in NSW to 210.
Info from: health.nsw.gov.au/
|Cases
|Count
|Confirmed cases (incl. interstate residents in NSW health care facilities)
|210
|Cases under investigation
|1,482
|Cases tested and excluded
|28,552
|Total
|30,244
Confirmed cases to date
By sex and age group
|Age group
|Female
|Male
|Total
|10-20
|5
|6
|11
|20-30
|18
|12
|30
|30-40
|28
|24
|52
|40-50
|18
|19
|37
|50-60
|18
|17
|35
|60-70
|12
|19
|31
|70-80
|2
|5
|8
|80-90
|1
|2
|3
|90-100
|3
|0
|3
|Total
|106
|104
|210
By likely source of infection
|Source
|Count
|Overseas acquired
|90
|Epi link (contact of confirmed case)
|54
|Under investigation
|42
|Unknown
|24
|Total
|210
NSW Health is alerting passengers who were close contacts on the following flights to monitor for symptoms, and contact their GP, but call ahead first, or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 should they become unwell.
Flight details of confirmed cases
- Singapore Airlines flight SQ221 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 2 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 91 – 95.
- Etihad flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 6 March 2020. Close contacts were on rows 42-46.
- Singapore Airlines flight SQ231 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 6 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 19 – 24.
- Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 8 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 – 16, 45 – 49 and 58 – 62.
- Virgin Australia flight VA2 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 2 – 6.
- Qantas flight QF 8 from Dallas to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 – 15 and rows 74 – 77.
- Qantas flight QF424 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 – 3.
- Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 2 – 5.
- Etihad flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 42 – 45.
- Qantas flight QF426 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 8 – 12.
- Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 39 – 43.
Clinics
NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinics are up and running across the state however, we stress these clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.
It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.
For the location of these clinics refer to COVID-19 clinics.
These clinics are currently assisting with the assessment and testing of people with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms who are returned travellers or a contact of a confirmed case.
Everyone should practice social distancing, as it reduces the potential for transmission.
Social distancing is an effective measure, but it is recognised that it cannot be practised in all situations and the aim is to generally reduce potential for transmission.
While practising social distancing, people can travel to work (including public transport). For non-essential activities outside the workplace or attendance at schools, universities and childcare – social distancing includes:
- avoiding crowds and mass gatherings where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance away from others
- avoiding small gatherings in enclosed spaces, for example family celebrations
- attempting to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between themselves and other people where possible, for example when they are out and about in public place.
- avoiding shaking hands, hugging, or kissing other people
- avoiding visiting vulnerable people, such as those in aged care facilities or hospitals, infants, or people with compromised immune systems due to illness or medical treatment.
The NSW Government today announced a major $2.3 billion health boost and economic stimulus package to help address the COVID-19 outbreak, including $700 million in extra health funding.