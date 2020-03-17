COVID-19 numbers update for NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As at 11am today (17 March 2020), an additional 39 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed since our last update at 11am, March 16, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in NSW to 210.

Cases Count Confirmed cases (incl. interstate residents in NSW health care facilities) 210 Cases under investigati​on​ 1,482 Cases tested and excluded 28,552

Confirmed cases to date

By sex and age group

Age group Female Male Total 10-20 5 6 11 20-30 18 12 30 30-40 28 24 52 40-50 18 19 37 50-60 18 17 35 60-70 12 19 31 70-80 2 5 8 80-90 1 2 3 90-100 3 0 3

By likely source of infection

Source Count Overseas acquired 90 Epi link (contact of confirm​ed case) 54 Under investigation 42 Unknown 24

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were close contacts on the following flights to monitor for symptoms, and contact their GP, but call ahead first, or call healthdirect on 1800 022 222 should they become unwell.

Flight details of confirmed cases

Singapore Airlines flight SQ221 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 2 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 91 – 95.

from Singapore to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in Etihad flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 6 March 2020. Close contacts were on rows 42-46 .

from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were on . Singapore Airlines flight SQ231 from Singapore to Sydney, arriving 6 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 19 – 24.

from Singapore to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 8 March 2020 . Close contacts were in rows 11 – 16, 45 – 49 and 58 – 62 .

from Dubai to Sydney, arriving . Close contacts were in . Virgin Australia flight VA2 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020 . Close contacts were in rows 2 – 6 .

from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving . Close contacts were in . Qantas flight QF 8 from Dallas to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 11 – 15 and rows 74 – 77 .

from Dallas to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in and . Qantas flight QF424 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 11 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 1 – 3 .

from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in . Qantas flight QF12 from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 2 – 5.

from Los Angeles to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in Etihad flight EY450 from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving 12 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 42 – 45 .

from Abu Dhabi to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in . Qantas flight QF426 from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving 14 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 8 – 12.

from Melbourne to Sydney, arriving Close contacts were in Emirates flight EK414 from Dubai to Sydney, arriving 15 March 2020. Close contacts were in rows 39 – 43.

Clinics

NSW Health COVID-19 / Flu assessment clinics are up and running across the state however, we stress these clinics are for those most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like our health workers.

It is vital that these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people who are not in the high risk groups, which could result in delays identifying those most vulnerable.

For the location of these clinics refer to COVID-19 clinics.

These clinics are currently assisting with the assessment and testing of people with fever, cough or flu-like symptoms who are returned travellers or a contact of a confirmed case.

Everyone should practice social distancing, as it reduces the potential for transmission.

Social distancing is an effective measure, but it is recognised that it cannot be practised in all situations and the aim is to generally reduce potential for transmission.

While practising social distancing, people can travel to work (including public transport). For non-essential activities outside the workplace or attendance at schools, universities and childcare – social distancing includes:

avoiding crowds and mass gatherings where it is difficult to keep the appropriate distance away from others

avoiding small gatherings in enclosed spaces, for example family celebrations

attempting to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between themselves and other people where possible, for example when they are out and about in public place.

avoiding shaking hands, hugging, or kissing other people

avoiding visiting vulnerable people, such as those in aged care facilities or hospitals, infants, or people with compromised immune systems due to illness or medical treatment.

The NSW Government today announced a major $2.3 billion health boost and economic stimulus package to help address the COVID-19 outbreak, including $700 million in extra health funding.