COVID-19 Restrictions Are Set To Ease As Infection Curve Flattens

AS the rate of COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the Nation will get an “early mark” from restrictions for contributing to flatten the curve faster than anticipated.



Mr Morrison indicated that the National Cabinet will look at further loosening rules this Friday that could see the slow restart of the Australian economy.

“We need to be able to look to move ahead, we need to reduce unemployment and get business open again,” said Mr Morrison.

“We are bringing forward the ending of restrictions with an announcement to take place on Friday as we’ve shown a world class response to this pandemic.

“Australia deserves an early mark but we need more Australians to download the app.”

The announcement was mirrored by the NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who recently eased stay at home orders to allow two adults and their dependent children to visit family and friends for reasonable care and social visits.

As the Federal and State Governments wind back restrictions some Port Stephens businesses are starting to reopen.

The Salamander Bay Recycling Center, which has been closed for the past six weeks, reopened Monday with reduced trading hours and increased health and safety measures.

“We have implemented the accepted social distancing, pedestrian traffic management and hygiene protocols currently being employed by major retailers around the country, such as Bunnings, Woolworths and Coles,” an online Salamander Bay Recycling Center statement said.

“Wall-mounted sanitiser dispensers must be used as you walk in to the main shop and as you walk back out again.

“We have a fenced cordon in place guiding customers in and out of the main shop and furniture shed with only one entry and exit in and out of these retail spaces.”

While the reopening of the regions pubs and clubs could still be some time away the opening of some businesses is a welcoming sign the worst of the Coronavirus has been navigated.

At the time of publication 95 Austraians have died from the infectious disease.

A factor that shouldn’t be forgotten.

By Mitch LEES