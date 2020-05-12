COVID-19 Week Nine Update: Local restaurants and cafes to re-open from mid-May

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Week Nine of COVID-19 and there are 6,929 cases and 97 deaths to date across Australia.



There have been 128 new cases since last week, or around 18 new cases each day.

Positive news is that 6,135 people have recovered and the rate of infection is decreasing.

In the Hunter New England region, there are 276 cases, down from 277 last week.

There are now 48 active cases in the region.

As reported last week, COVIDSafe, the new mobile phone application is up and running.

Be one of the 5 million Australians who have downloaded the mobile application which speeds up contacting people exposed to COVID-19.

Last week, Scott Morrison stated. “We can now begin to take careful steps to ease some of the restrictions that have helped us suppress the spread of this virus.”

Step One will carefully reopen the economy, and give people opportunities to return to work and social activities, including gatherings of up to 10 people, up to 5 visitors in the family home and some local and regional travel.

Step 2 builds on this with gatherings of up to 20, and more businesses reopening, including gyms, beauty services and entertainment venues like galleries and cinemas.

Step 3 will see a transition to COVID safe ways of living and working, with gatherings of up to 100 people permitted.

Arrangements under step 3 will be the ‘new normal’ while the virus remains a threat. International travel and mass gatherings over 100 people will remain restricted.

This is great news for Myall Coast families and businesses with social distancing restrictions easing from Friday 15 May.

Locals can hold outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

Cafes and restaurants can seat up to 10 people at any one time.

The same limit applies for weddings and religious services.

Families can invite up to five visitors into their home, almost a (safe) party.

Exercise options notch up with locals able to use outdoor equipment.

And for all those frustrated swimmers, outdoor pools will re-open with strict hygienic standards.

The National Coronavirus Helpline is 1800 020 080.

Stay safe.

By Sandra MURRAY