COVID Concerns The Reason Behind North Coast Open Postponement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE North Coast Open that was set to bring a top field of professionals to the Coffs Harbour Golf Club next month has been postponed.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With COVID-19 transmission evident throughout the community, Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia made the decision to reschedule the NSW Regional Open series which the Coffs Harbour event was a part of.

Both the PGA and Golf NSW believe it would be problematic to have athletes from interstate and metropolitan centres travelling across regional NSW, much of which is predominantly COVID-19 free.

General Manager of Golf at Golf NSW, Graeme Phillipson, said the decision was made to protect both players and the regional communities around the host clubs from any possible COVID-19 transmission.

“We appreciate this decision will be disappointing news to many. However, remain assured we are working closely with all the stakeholders concerned to ensure the tournaments are rescheduled (COVID permitting) as soon as possible.”

Coffs Harbour Golf Club general manager Paul McAra said the tournament, which is going to be a qualifying event for the NSW Open, is still coming to the club.

He predicted the new dates for the event will be some time between November and March.

“The dates will be set once other events have been finalised such as the Australian Open and PGA,” McAra said.

“It’s definitely a postponement not a cancellation. It will go ahead.

“When they shut the Queensland border it was going to be NSW players only. By waiting it makes sure it (the North Coast Open) is going to be a better event.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS