COVID Update Plus start using the COVIDSafe App to lift social restrictions faster and re-open local businesses

IT has now been around 50 days since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.



From a local perspective, NSW Health report that there are currently 3,002 cases in NSW with 36 lives lost (as at 25 April).

For comparison, last week NOTA reported there were 2,957 cases (up 45 this week) and 24 deaths.

Of the confirmed NSW cases, 278 are in the Hunter New England Health District (as at 23 April), with the rate steady.

From this week, all visitors, staff and patients entering any health facility will be required to undergo temperature screening prior to entry.

This is done with a no-touch thermometer.

As reported last week, COVIDSafe, the new mobile phone application is up and running.

Download it now and start using as soon as possible.

Help family and friends do the same, especially elderly or vulnerable people.

It is safe and does not track your location.

The free application helps find any close contact people have with COVID-19 cases.

It helps health officials to quickly contact people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Contact information is stored (encrypted) on mobiles and deleted on a 21-day rolling time frame.

This timeframe is as long as the COVID-19 incubation period and the time it takes to get tested.

If in doubt and for additional incentive, our local publican, Ben Hanson stated online, “Please get the COVIDSafe App the government has just launched. The more people that join it the sooner we can get people back in the pub.”

Let’s get to the end of this pandemic faster: COVIDSafe

By Sandra MURRAY