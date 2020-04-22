Cr Steve Tucker reminds residents of the regulations and the penalties involved for the Tilligerry Peninsula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER receiving numerous reports of people ignoring the lockdown laws in relation to Port Stephens Council’s boat ramps and fish cleaning tables, Cr Steve Tucker reminds residents of the regulations and the penalties involved.



“These strict laws were introduced to keep ‘outsiders’ from bringing the COVID -19 virus into Tilligerry,” he said.

“They worked, as only one case has been reported on the peninsula,” he explained.

“We couldn’t have one rule for visitors and another for locals,” he said.

“Council, in its wisdom, will be relaxing the ramp rules after the holiday period on 27 April for residents only.” Cr Tucker said.

“If you are a local and use the ramp after 27th make sure you carry ID and both your driver’s and boat licence. Water police and fisheries will be out on the water checking all details.”

“Report any illegal activity to Crime Stoppers and this information will be forwarded to local police to check out,” Cr Tucker said.

“After inspecting the facilities at Henderson Park I was appalled that the ‘Ramp Closed’ sign had been torn down and people had removed the mesh from the cleaning table. Not only that, they didn’t clean the facility and left scales and mess everywhere.” he concluded.