Creative Circle Consultations seeks creatives input into Bellingen Council projects

BELLINGEN Shire creatives are invited to participate in a series of Creative Circle Consultations.



Bellingen Council is calling on the Shire’s local creative industry artisans to share their thoughts and ideas on the Shire’s projects in the art, community and culture scenes.

Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said the Creative Circle Consultations provides opportunities to ensure that every project being explored via the consultations benefits from the shire’s collective experience and talents.

“Our focus is to work together with the Circle’s creative industry representatives to harness their expertise to guide a range of projects that would benefit from their creative thinking,” said Cr King.

“Council aims to draw on a diverse group of creative people from within our community to ensure each project benefits from a broad range of artistic disciplines so we can establish truly unique projects that reflect and deliver on our shared vision for our Shire’s future.”

Cr King said the range of projects included our Shire’s Economic Development & Tourism Plan, which aims to support and stimulate the economic development of local creative and commercial industries and businesses.

“By getting involved in these consultations, you will also have the opportunity to provide input regarding the direction of our Shire’s Branding Strategy, Street Scape Renewal Grant Scheme and Interpretive Signage activities”.

Cr King said he was encouraged that our Shire’s creative industry representatives had embraced the initiative by coming onboard for the program, which will see the Creative Circle convene on a bi-monthly basis during the next six months.

“The Creative Circle Consultation Panel is still inviting members of our Shire’s creative industries to become involved in the initiative to draw on as diverse a group of creative individuals as possible to ensure each project benefits from a broad range of creative disciplines.”

“Ultimately, we want the Circle’s creative industry input to support these projects to ensure we identify Shire-wide solutions that cultivate and deliver artistic, cultural, community, social and economic returns for our community.”

To register your interest in Bellingen Council’s Creative Circle Consultations, please contact Council’s Manager for Economic and Business Development, Michael Grieve, on (02) 6655 7306 or email mgrieve@bellingen.nsw.gov.au.

By Sandra MOON