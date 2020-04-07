Cyril Blowes from Shoal Bay Hits 107 Not Out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CYRIL Blowes wasn’t practicing social distancing with his wife when he quietly celebrated his 107th birthday at Shoal Bay this week.



At 107 years young Cyril is still going strong.

Cyril is still a member of the Probus Club of Port Stephens and this year was the first in many when club members weren’t able to drop by and share their well wishes.

David Heath of the Probus Club of Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “History as they say is between the pages, but for Cyril Blowes history is his memories of the 107 years that he notched up on April 4.

Cyril has just about seen it all.

He was alive at the end of World War I and saw the Spanish Flu.

Cyril was a still a child when Model T Ford rolled off production lines in 1927.

He was around In 1928 when Kingsford Smith made the first transpacific flight from the United States to Australia.

He’s now seen a ban on all travel from Australia.

He lived through the Great Depression in the 1930’s and World War II from 1939-1945.

He’s seen war a plenty with Malaysia, Korea, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

He’s also lived in the lucky country where wars seldom touch us, a land of plenty where mateship is a part of our DNA.

“Today we battle Corona Virus, but for Cyril this is just another event in his 107 years, that if committed to paper would cover volumes of happenings and events and much happiness with his wife Patti,” he said.

Cyril and Patti are safe and happy at Harbourside Haven in Shoal Bay and live with their memories of their association with the Probus Club of Port Stephens which has spanned a mere 40 odd years.

Cyril is a titled Prince of Probus a title bestowed on him when he made his century.

Cyril’s mates, and the Probus Club members and their partners all wish Cyril and Patti continued happiness and longevity.

By Marian SAMPSON