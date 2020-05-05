Dance n Dazzle Student Shines at Eisteddfods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KYARA Darcy, a student of Dance ‘n Dazzle Dancing Studio, started the year with great success winning Championships at Eisteddfods across the Hunter Region.



Kyara, aged 14, was awarded the 14/U Tap Championship and Most Promising Award at the Shine Bright Eisteddfod held at Raymond Terrace back in February.

In March she won the 14/U Tap Championship, was Runner up in the Jazz Championship, Runner Up for the Senior Scholarship and was Awarded the Youth Rising Star Award at the Encore Eisteddfod at Cardiff.

This was an outstanding achievement and her teachers are extremely proud of her achievements.

She was also chosen to be an Ambassador for the eisteddfod and won a free modelling shoot as a result.

Kyara told News Of The Area, “I felt excited and extremely happy about winning both Championships as I have been working hard every day to improve and perfect my dancing”.

“The competition is very tough as a lot of the competitors have been dancing for many years.”

Kyara hopes to continue to dance in many Eisteddfods in the future and at school and has ambition to compete at Nationals in Queensland in January 2021.

After completing year 12 she hopes to study a degree or diploma in dance and see where that takes her.

She enjoys assisting teaching and has been running some of the Studios Online lessons with the assistance of her mother – Principal of Dance ‘n Dazzle Studio – Corynne Darcy.

Unfortunately due to COVID- 19 at the moment Dance lessons are unable to operate as usual but students have been able to access dance classes online in the safety of their own homes.

By Julie MCKIMM