Dave White Memorial Golf Day Raises $7880 For Chris Poulos After Horrific Surf Accident

THE seventh annual Dave White Memorial Golf Day ran on Friday 27 December at Nelson Bay Golf Club with a huge field of 143 punters teeing off.

This year volunteers and participants helped raise $7880 for Chris Poulos, a Port Stephens expat who suffered a horrific spinal accident whilst surfing at Dudley Beach in late November.

Perry White, son of the late great Dave White, said that the day was about getting behind causes close to the community’s heart and ones that his own father would have been proud to support.

“Chris (Poulos) grew up in Anna Bay and played Rugby League for the Northern Blues here,” said Mr White.

“Dad had a lot to do with the Blues over the years and was a passionate supporter of them, he knew Chris and his family pretty well.”

The memorial event is going from strength-to-strength with over 50 more competitors turning out compared to previous years.

“As always the Tomaree Peninsula got behind the day and a great cause to help one of their own,” said Mr White.

This year the top honours went to Dale Gardiner, Graham Donnelly, Marty Redriff and Kris Paton who took out the Dave White memorial trophy.

Shane Merchi took out the Lenny ‘Lizard’ Plimmer closest to the pin award with Aaron Duffy and Sean O’Malley sending some serious heat down the fairways on the 1st and 18th holes.

As always the day culminated with an abundance of celebratory swigs at Anna Bay Tavern, Dave’s old stomping ground.

The event was supported by numerous local businesses and organisers hope to keep the day growing each and every year.

“Don’t count the days, make the days count,” said Mr White.

By Mitch LEES