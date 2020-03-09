District Lions Clubs participate in Great Ideas Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEVELOPING and sustaining community projects that have a positive impact on local communities is an ongoing challenge for volunteers.



In response, the Lions Clubs District 201N3, held a Great Ideas Forum on Sunday 8 March at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

Attended by around 55 Lions from 24 Lions Clubs located across the Central Coast and Hunter Regions, the day generated innovative ideas for community and service projects.

Recent projects include supporting bushfire victims, enabling access to mobility scooters, visiting elderly people, and supporting Lions Youth of the Year.

The District continues to support local schools, the environment, the visually impaired, and research to fight diabetes and research to prevent children with cancer dying.

The Forum also workshopped how to improve teamwork, communication, club culture and membership.

Boosting fun and friendships are also priorities.

Lions Australia CEO, Rob Oerlemans, observed, “It’s fantastic to have so many Lions together to come up with ideas about how to strengthen this District. We remain committed to our long-term members, whilst also seeking to expand membership and diversity.”

District Governor, Inga Kasch, stated, “2020 has commenced with many challenges, however it is evident from today that we have the courage and determination to continue the valuable work that we do and to diversify our support to our local communities to meet their current needs.”

For information about serving with the local Lions Club contact DGN3@lions.org.au or 02 4997 1335.

By Sandra MURRAY