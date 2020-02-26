Dredging will go ahead on the Myall River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Community, Council and Government working together.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

DREDGING will go ahead in the Myall River thanks to dedicated community members and the Mid Coast Council working together alongside the NSW State Government.

Melinda Pavey MP Minister for Water, Stephen Bromhead Member for Myall Lakes and Kate Washington Member for Port Stephens, Mid Coast Council representatives and community members were riverside in Tea Gardens, Wednesday 19 February for the announcement.

“It’s the Eastern channel of Myall River between Corrie Island and Winda Woppa at a cost of $845,000 State Government Grant matched fifty fifty partnering with Mid Coast Council a total cost of around $1.69 million,” Stephen Bromhead said.

“Clearing the channel will ensure commercial, tourism and recreational boaters can continue to access the route. It will also assist tidal flushing of the waterway,” he said.

Andrew Staniland, MidCoast Council Project Manager told News OF The Area, “The money is there, after the tender process, I am expecting to have the project underway between April and September this is the environmental window of opportunity.”

Around 120,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged, some portion to be used to directly replenish Jimmy’s Beach with the bulk adding to the stockpile at Winda Woppa for future works.

Melinda Pavey MP Minister for Water said, “ It isn’t up to State Governments to come and dictate to communities what needs to happen, Mid Coast Council has done the work, the State Government is grateful of that work and for the passion shown by this community, this dredging is important for the fishing, the recreation and the environment.”

Community member of the Myall River Action Group Gordon Grainger said, “It’s time, they will dredge in exactly the same footprint as 2015, we have lost the ability to get recreational boats through.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told News Of The Area, “This announcement would not have been made today if not for the communities advocacy, they have been champions for a long time and their cooperation with all levels of Government has been excellent.”

By Sandra Clark