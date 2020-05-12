Driving, Pitching & Putting Thru COVID-19 At Horizons Golf Resort Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN it comes to enjoying a game of golf it is one of the few sports still open to us.



Horizons Golf Resort is the must-play golf course in the Port Stephens region open to members and visitors 7 days a week.

Age is no barrier for golfers with kids and adults playing it’s truly a game suitable from 6-99.Golfers can choose to walk the course or take a buggy.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns more and more players are choosing to walk the course.

It is never too late to take up this sport as it is perfect for staying fit through retirement and now that we all have extra time perhaps now is the time to invest time in your golf game.

The course has been receiving a lot of attention of late and is officially back in the Australian Golf Digest Top 100 as well as the GOLF Course Guide Top 100.

With the course condition currently rated as “in excellent shape” with the fairways and greens in simply in the best condition that they have been in for years.

The team at Horizons are still working on the course and have some incredible future plans, to make sure that they do their best to keep Horizons in Port Stephens as a firm Top 100 must play course.

The Graham Marsh/Ross Watson design moves through an extensive chain of wetlands and bushland, with many holes concluding on greens with significant contours calling for accurate approach play and precision putting.

The course plays habitat to a range of wonderful wildlife with regular sightings of koalas, kangaroos, echidnas and birdlife.

Making each game one which feasts the eyes while challenging the body and the brain.

Significant funds have been invested in the golf course over the past few years, Peter Rickard – CEO, stated that the team are working towards completing the original masterplan which also included a hotel at the resort.

He confirmed that plans are underway to bring a “5 Star” hotel development to the complex which will not only compliment the world class golf course but also be the first “5 Star” Hotel in Port Stephens – the team at Horizons are keen to see you “watch this space” to find out more about the 5 Star Hotel plans.

The Horizons team have over 65 years of combined PGA experience between them, the welcoming Pro Shop staff at Horizons is made up of Vince Owen – Head Professional, Greg Hall – PGA member and Steven Slappendel – PGA member.

The Horizons Pro Shop team are all ready to answer your golfing questions or help hone skills.

The recent introduction of the Horizons Golf Academy has seen a dramatic increase in new and established players to the award winning resort course, and with an extensive coaching program offering Beginner, Junior and Ladies clinics plus Short Game, 1-day and Weekend Golf Schools, we’re certain that trend will continue.

COVID-19 may have changed the game of golf a little but playing is as challenging as ever.

Only two players teeing off at a time and staggered tee off times has seen the course see plenty of action, yet golfers can feel like they are the only people playing at times.

“Horizons has a diverse level of membership ranging from the serious golf addict through to the occasional golfer, and caters for the tourist golfer seeking a competition or social round at a quality course while on holiday.

“Our daily stableford individual competition has helped golfers work on their handicap without having to fall into the regular competition days’ says Head Professional Vince Owen.

Other facilities at Horizons include a 280m open air driving range with yardage markers, chipping and putting practice areas, clubhouse and function area as well as a great family Café on site which is open 7 days a week.

The driving range has also seen COVID-19 changes with all balls being thoroughly washed after each use and social distancing applied.

If you would like to play Horizons and you are not a member that’s not a problem with all golfers welcome to take part in open individual stableford competitions held daily.

To find out more about Horizons Golf Resort please visit www.horizons.com.au

By Marian SAMPSON