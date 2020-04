0 SHARES Share Tweet

Online Easter Hat Parades, Easter Duck Decorating and church services connected the Myall Coast Communities during a quiet Easter.

The Stroud Crepe Myrtle Tea & Coffee Rooms hosted an Easter Decorate a Duck competition and local schools conducted online Easter Bonnet Parades.

Easter School Holidays officially end Sunday 26 April.

At this stage, local public schools will open but due to COVID-19, parents are encouraged to keep children home if possible.

By Sandra MURRAY