Eco Warrior and Port Stephens Citizen of the Year Alicia Cameron Calls For Locals to Commit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALICIA Cameron is a quiet achiever.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

She has worked hard to achieve her goals and overcome what life has thrown at her and is someone that gives back.

When talking to Alicia, you can’t help but feel comfortable.

She wants to achieve big things in Port Stephens but understands that if we ask too much too soon, many will not engage.

In a few short months since the launch of Plastic Free Port Stephens Alicia has been recognised by Port Stephens Council as Port Stephens Citizen of the year.

Plastic Free Port Stephens founder and eco-warrior Alicia Cameron has been named Port Stephens’ Citizen of the Year for her work to educate the community on waste reduction and alternatives to single-use plastics. She is one of 9 community members and groups recognised at the Port Stephens Annual Awards.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the awards recognise outstanding members of the local community.

“Our recipients are upstanding members of our community who have given generously of their time to help others — whether that be through dedicating themselves to help our sporting and community groups, protecting our communities for the future, or creating beautiful places for us all to enjoy.

“It’s fantastic to be able to recognise these leaders and role models in our community for the contributions they make to Port Stephens,” Mayor Palmer said.

“They don’t do it for the credit — they do it because they love our community and they love what they do. But it’s nice to be able to show our appreciation for the time and effort they put into making Port Stephens a great place to live, work and play.

Alicia Cameron told News Of The Area, “I was shocked by the award.”

“What we are asking people to do is to make a conscious decision about their use of single use plastic.”

Single use plastic is one of the major environmental issues facing the planet today.

“It’s about making small changes,” she said.

Changes like using refill bottles for shampoo and conditioner or reusable bags for buying produce at the supermarket.

Plastic Free Port Stephens is looking at ways to make it easier for us to reuse or refuse single use plastics.

The organisations’ motto is “Little Steps Big Impact”.

Alicia and Plastic Free Port Stephens are seeking the communities support because if we all take some little steps to reduce our plastic use we will have a big impact.

If you have committed to making a change towards a plastic free Port Stephens head over to the organisations Facebook page and share your commitment with the tag #ICOMMITTODOINGMYBIT

If we all commit to reducing our single use plastic use, we will all be winners.

By Marian SAMPSON