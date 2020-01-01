Emergency Water Tankers in Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council says reports about the cost of trucking water to Gloucester if the town does require emergency water over the Christmas holidays are inaccurate.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

“Figures quoted on the cost per day to truck water to Gloucester have been greatly exaggerated,” said Council’s General Manager Adrian Panuccio.”

“If a situation develops that Gloucester does require emergency provision of water by truck, then it is obviously a more expensive exercise than the usual town supply, which is dependent on river flows from the Barrington River.”

Council has plans in place to bring water to Gloucester by road from the Tea Gardens / Hawks Nest aquifer.

The NSW Government will subsidise the cost of transporting the water by more than 90%, with Council funding the remainder.

“The Barrington River has never ceased flowing in recorded history,” said Mr Panuccio.

“We’ve put arrangements in place, just in case this occurs, and there is a possibility that this summer we may need to supply Gloucester from an alternate water source.”

The overriding and most important thing is for residents to reduce their water use now.

“Right now, and leading into the Christmas season, we are urging all residents and visitors to the MidCoast to observe the level 4 severe restrictions in place for most of the region. Our daily water usage remains above the targets set for level 4, and we need to ensure everyone is on board with water restrictions,” Mr Panuccio said.

By Sandra CLARK