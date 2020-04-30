Essential worker spat on; woman charged – Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman has been charged after allegedly spitting on a security guard working at a supermarket in Raymond Terrace yesterday.

About 9pm (Wednesday 29 April 2020), a 41-year-old woman was shopping at a supermarket within the Terrace Central Shopping Centre at Raymond Terrace.

The store was in the process of closing and the woman was approached by a security guard who asked her to make her way to the register.

The woman refused to leave and continued her shopping. The security officer again asked her to make her way to the front of the store before she allegedly spat in his face.

The woman continued the assault by hitting the man with her bag.