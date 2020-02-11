Extraordinary meeting called Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GENERAL monthly meeting of Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade held Tuesday 4 February concluded with a minutes silence to remember those volunteer members and citizens lost to us in fire season 2019/20.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Ultimately preservation of life and safety is first and foremost then property protection, these principals are the order of the day for volunteer firefighters here in Pindimar Tea Gardens with a seasonal mix of ignitions caused by lightning strikes, vehicle MVA’s and then unfortunately awareness of the arsonist element.

“Executive committee members will hold an extraordinary meeting next week to decipher the best options going forward in prioritizing spending on equipment and training facilities as multiple community donations have been accepted with gratitude from local groups, clubs and individuals alike,” PTGRFB Captain Dave Bright said.

Dave said, “The amount of money donated is exceptional, amazing and well received however this current fresh batch of volunteers undergoing training is priceless.”

Basic Training practical exams for this new batch of eight trainees will be held in late March.

These new volunteer recruits given support and ongoing training will then compliment and relieve some pressure from current experienced and dedicated active firefighting crews.

At the meeting it was decided to facilitate a Community Sausage Sizzle as a thank you and sign of the brigades heartfelt appreciation to be held in April 2020 (TBA).

By Sandra CLARK