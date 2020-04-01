Family and Pets OK together under COVID-19 social distancing measures according to Tea Gardens vet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIME with family and pets can be an upside of COVID-19 social distancing or quarantine.



Many pet owners are worried about the impact of COVID-19 on their pets and any risks to family,

NOTA caught up with Tea Gardens Veterinary Hospital vet, Dr Karleah McCartney and her husband Josh for some expert insights.

Josh stated, “Firstly, we are open for business with the same hours but with different operating protocols. Please note always call first. Our reception and nursing team will assess the best type of consultation for your pet.”

“This could include a phone consultation, a home visit or a need to attend our hospital. If you are required to attend the hospital, please call ahead and confirm. We are operating under a strict one person in and one person out procedure to uphold social distancing requirements,” he said.

In terms of risks to family members, the Australian Veterinary Association has advised that to date there is no evidence that pets spread the disease to humans.

There is also no evidence that pets can be a source of infection or that they can become sick from COVID-19.

The main risk of infection remains human to human contact.

If you are quarantined or practising social distancing, enjoy the time with your pets however continue to practice good hygiene procedures around hand washing and follow all instructions from Australian Government Department of Health and NSW Health.

By Sandra MURRAY