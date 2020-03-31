Fingal Bay and Tomaree Ladies Probus Clubs Probus New Management Committees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANY of the country’s Probus Clubs management committees change at this time of year.



At a recent meeting for Fingal Bay members was, as usual, cheerful and informative, plus the welcome induction of new member Gill Whitton.

After a morning tea break came the annual general meeting and the election of a new committee.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Ross Jennings took over as supervisor and it was no surprise when Jenny Wright agreed to a request to consent for a second year as President.

“Very soon, Jenny was delighted to say that all other positions were filled.” Another interesting and friendly year was assured, although the club is looking at innovative ways to connect through the difficult times ahead where seniors are being advised to stay home.

The Probus Club of Fingal Bay usually meets on the second Monday of each month at 9,30am at the Fingal Bay Sports and Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

This club normally offers a selection of activities such as morning teas, walking for pleasure, barbecues and book lovers’ meetings to enjoy the fun and friendship with fellow members.

New members are always welcome.

For more information, phone 4984 9174.

The Tomaree Ladies Probus Club also held its change over this month and President Kitty Phipps and the committee are looking forward to a challenging year with positive connections.

By Marian SAMPSON