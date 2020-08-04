Fingal Bay Probus at Sandpipers Nelson Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WINING and dining; is a skill at which members of Fingal Bay Probus Club are remarkably adept at.



Recent Zoom meetings and walking for pleasure in favourite areas resulted in a gathering at Sandpiper Restaurant in Nelson Bay organised by the ever-capable Vicki and John Archer.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Lovers of seafood (join the club!) could select from swordfish or trout with mango salsa, others preferred other dishes from the menu such as cashew nut butter chicken, flavour-filled pork belly or roasted pumpkin ravioli.”

There was plenty of wine and great conversation.

There couldn’t be a better way to underline the value of Probus-based fun and friendship.

This is the first time that a limited number of members could have a get together inside together and the members truly enjoyed themselves and the semblance of normalcy that the get together brought to their lives.

Fingal Bay Probus Club usually meets at the Fingal Bay Sports & Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay before the big shut-downs and looks forward to the time that general meetings can start there again, as well as the usual activities such as barbecues, book-lovers meetings, wine appreciation and learning from guest speakers.

“Fingers crossed that this will happen soon,” she said.

Many members of the club are missing their monthly meetings and social activities.

By Marian SAMPSON