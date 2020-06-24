Fingal Bay Probus Club Activities Make a Comeback

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS COVID-19 restrictions ease the members of the Fingal Bay Probus Club happily reinstated their morning walk programme.



The loyal regulars made their way from Gowrie Street to Shoal Bay.

Sunshine and companionship were complemented by coffees and catch-up conversation at the socially acceptable spaced area at La Dolce Vita in Shoal Bay.

Julia Redlich of the Probus Club of Fingal Bay told News Of The Area, “here isn’t a better way in these times to appreciate the value of Probus-based fun and friendship.”

She believes that getting together and enjoying social interaction in a safe way is very important for the health and wellbeing of older people.

The COVID-19 lockdown has perhaps been hardest on some of our vulnerable residents with some self isolating due to high risk medical factors combined with age.

Current community transmission rates in NSW have allowed some to get back out there, to enjoy the fresh air and times with friends.

“The Fingal Bay Probus Club usually meets at the Fingal Bay Sports & Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road at Fingal Bay.

“However that was life before the big shut-downs and we look forward to the time that general meetings can start there again, as well as the usual activities such as barbecues, book-lovers meetings, wine appreciation and learning from guest speakers,” she said.

Patience, of course, is a virtue and the members of the Probus Club are happy to wait until it is safe and advisable for meetings on this scale to resume.

By Marian SAMPSON