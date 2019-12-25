FIngal Bay Probus Club Christmas Spirit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s that time of the year and we are starting to see Christmas celebrations all around town.



The Probus Club of Fingal Bay recently celebrated in style at Fingal Bay Sports Club.

Club members are always ready for fabulous food, fun and friendship, members of Fingal Bay Probus Club enjoyed a very special lunch.

Everything was safely in the hands of Edith and Rex Sneyd who organised the menu, decorations and treats with the ever-willing help of the Fingal Bay Sports Club staff.

Lively entertainment came from the Ukelestra band, Norman Martin’s photo presentation of our2019 activities – and pleasure from the fun puns that emerged like paper hats and dolphin pendants from the bonbons.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “It was a great start for a happy Christmas for all our members!”

The Probus Club of Fingal Bay meets on the second Monday of each month at 9.30am at the Fingal Bay Sports and Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

Probus offers a selection of activities such as morning teas, walking for pleasure, movie-going and book lovers meetings to enjoy the company of fellow members.

The club It invites a variety of guest speakers and new members, guests and visitors are always welcome.

“Even if you are just here on holiday we’d love to meet you,” Julia said.

For more information phone 4984 9147.

By Marian SAMPSON