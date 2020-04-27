First Responders: Tea Garden’s Fire & Rescue Professionals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST week NOTA reported that the Tea Gardens NSW Fire and Rescue crew were volunteers, when in fact most are highly trained paid professional first responders.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Crew member, Christine Armour, informed NOTA, “Most people are familiar with the local fire station, across the road from ANZAC Park. It has a pelican perched on the sign. The crew provide much more than property protection or fire fighting. We respond to car accidents, meet rescue needs and support other first responders such as the NSW Ambulance or NSW Police.”

Fire and Rescue Tea Gardens is a retained or on-call station which means although the station is not permanently manned, professional firefighters are ready to respond 24/7.

All are highly trained personnel with well equipped vehicles.

Christine Armour added, “Our role is to prevent and reduce the risk of fire and potential loss to life and property. We work closely with the local community to increase fire safety awareness and promote fire prevention. We conduct rescues, deal with hazardous material incidents, assist other agencies with emergency medical responses and severe weather-related events. We also work closely with NSW Rural Fire Service during and after bushfires and undertake prescribed hazard reduction burns.”

Tea Gardens Fire and Rescue is also a General Land Rescue Station.

It is well equipped to perform rescues including road accidents, urban search and rescue, rescues from heights and building collapse and other complex rescues involving industrial and heavy vehicles.

The local fire trucks are equipped with an emergency medical treatment pack, with trauma kit for first aid and a resuscitation kit including an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device.

During COVID-19 restrictions, the Fire and Rescue crews are supporting vulnerable members of the community by ensuring they have working smoke alarms.