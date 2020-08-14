Five charged following drug supply investigation – Hunter region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Five people have been arrested following a three-month investigation into the supply of methylamphetamine in the Hunter region.

In May 2020, officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter PD Proactive Crime Team established Strike Force Daman to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs, mainly methylamphetamine, in the Port Stephens-Hunter district.

Following extensive inquiries, investigators – with the assistance of officers from Operation Utah – executed four search warrants at homes in Raymond Terrace, Mallabula, Anna Bay and Singleton from 7am yesterday (Thursday 13 August 2020).

During the searches, police seized a number of items including amounts of methylamphetamine and cannabis, drug paraphernalia, weapons, an electronic stun device and mobile phones.

As a result, three men – aged 24, 45 and 52 – and two women – aged 46 and 51 – were arrested.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at a home in Raymond Terrace. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with 16 offences including supply prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and participate in a criminal group.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at an Anna Bay home. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with seven offences including supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis and participate in a criminal group.

They were both refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court yesterday (Thursday 13 August 2020), where they were formally bail refused to reappear at the same court on Monday 12 October 2020.

A 51-year-old woman was also arrested at a Raymond Terrace home. She was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with four offences including supply prohibited drug and participate in criminal group.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at a home in Mallabula. He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with nine offences including supply prohibited drug and participate in a criminal group.

They were both granted conditional bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 31 August 2020.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Singleton. She was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with possess unauthorised firearm and not keep firearm safely. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Singleton Local Court on Thursday 27 August 2020.