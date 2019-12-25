0 SHARES Share Tweet

Four To The Floor are playing at Shoal Bay Country Club this New Years Eve.



Four To The Floor are a professional 4 piece covers act.

The combination of Four To The Floor members is a standard of the highest quality with a repertoire built for flexibility and versatility catering for every musical taste.

All four members have had extensive experience in the professional music industry. With this experience under The Fours belt they can cater their live show to suit any crowd.

Playing songs ranging from the latest radio hits to all your 60s and 70s pub rock favourites.

Four To The Floor take out only the most professional equipment and are set to get any crowd onto their feet and into the groove.