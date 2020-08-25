Fourth person charged over Hawks Nest home invasion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A fourth person has now been charged over an alleged home invasion at Hawks Nest in June.



At about 10.30pm on Monday 30 June 2020, a 78-year-old man opened the door of his home on Booner Street to three men, before he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed in the abdomen.

The group then made their way upstairs and allegedly assaulted a 53-year-old man before stabbing him in the back and neck.

The injured men were taken to hospital where they were admitted, treated and have since been released.

Two men – aged 22 and 46 – and a 30-year-old woman have been charged in relation to the incident; they remain before the courts.

Following further inquiries by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, a 30-year-old man was arrested at The Entrance Police Station yesterday (Monday 24 August 2020).

He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with two counts of special aggravated enter dwelling with intent to wound.

He was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court today (Tuesday 25 August 2020).