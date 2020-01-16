Full program of free, family-friendly events will be on offer across Port Stephens to celebrate Australia Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A PACKED program of free, family-friendly events will be on offer across Port Stephens to celebrate Australia Day on Sunday 26 January 2020 with funds to be raised at the events to help with the bushfire emergency.



Events will be held at Raymond Terrace, Nelson Bay, Lemon Tree Passage and Karuah, with everything from markets and live music to flypasts and speed boats.

Port Stephens Council is partnering with the Rotary Club of Raymond Terrace to host a family fun day at Riverside Park. Festivities will start at 8am with a free barbecue breakfast supported again this year by Raymond Terrace Bowling Club and cooked by the Rotary and Lions Clubs of Raymond Terrace.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer will preside over the official ceremony on The Mutual Stage at 9am with the presentation of the prestigious Port Stephens Annual Awards.

Australia Day Ambassador Ron Delezio — father of Sophie Delezio and Cofounder of Day of Difference — will deliver the Australia Day address in Raymond Terrace and later at Nelson Bay.

Mayor Palmer says Australia Day is a time to reflect on what it means to be Australian.

“Australia Day is a time for reflection and it’s times like these, with large parts of our country affected by bushfires, that make you remember what it truly means to be Australian — banding together, looking out for each other and helping in any way we can.

“The Rural Fire Service will be at many of our Australia Day events and I’d encourage our community to show their support for our firies and for those who have been affected by the fires,” he said.

Mayor Palmer says this year’s Australia Day theme is ‘Everyone, every story’.

“Whether you were born in Port Stephens, or whether you chose to make this your home — we all have a unique story to tell.

“Australia Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate all of the people that make Port Stephens such a wonderful place to live. I want to encourage everyone to take the time to enjoy a day out and come together as a community,” he said.

“The celebrations in Raymond Terrace wouldn’t be possible without the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club and The Mutual, so a big thank you to them for their continued support,” he said.

Australia Day events in Port Stephens:

• Nelson Bay — Fly Point from 9am to 3:30pm

• Raymond Terrace — Riverside Park from 8am to 2pm

• Karuah — Karuah RSL from 9am to 9pm

• Lemon Tree Passage — Henderson Park from 8am to 1pm

For a full program of Australia Day events in Port Stephens, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/events