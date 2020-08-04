Funding available to kick start the community and local businesses across Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than $500,000 in funding has been made available to kick start the community and local businesses across Port Stephens as part of Council’s 2020/21 funding program.



This year Council has announced its biggest funding pool ever with 11 streams available — each designed to deliver the greatest benefits where the community needs it the most.

The new funding streams have been created to address the impact of COVID-19 by supporting our most vulnerable community members, reinvigorate our streets and neighbourhoods, and support local businesses.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the annual funding program aims to help strengthen and empower the community manage the effects of COVID-19.

“This year, our program offers over $500,000 in funding to help our community respond to the ongoing impacts of coronavirus.

“We are hoping to fund as many grassroots local projects that genuinely support local people, bring life and vibrancy to our streets and neighbourhoods.

“It’s also easier than ever before to apply with our new plain English guide which clearly explains each funding program, what types of projects can be funded and how you can apply.

“Our new categories invite anyone to apply from individuals, artists, creatives, community groups, not-for profits, businesses and students. We really hope this will be the start of some exciting new initiatives.

“Whatever your passion and skills there is something for you,” Mayor Palmer said.

Council’s new funding programs include:

My Incredible Place Micro Grant Fund

· Supporting short term, low cost projects that increase the vibrancy of our town centres and improve the visitor experience

· Up to $500 per application

· Applications accepted year round

Vibrant Spaces Fund

· Funding creative and innovative projects that improve the quality of our public spaces and build community partnerships

· Up to $6000 per application

· 2 funding rounds available in July 2020 and February 2021

Evening Economy Fund

· Supporting evening initiatives that increase the diversity of experience in Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay town centres for all ages, lifestyles and cultures

· Up to $1500 per application

· 4 funding rounds available in July 2020, October 2020, December 2020 and April 2021

Community Support Fund

· Grants to assist local not-for-profit community service providers support vulnerable communities during and in the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic

· Up to $6000 available per application

· 2 funding rounds available in July 2020 and February 2021

Community Event Development Fund

· Aims to support the delivery of events that create social connections, improve liveability and wellbeing of our residents

· Up to $3000 available per application

· 2 funding rounds per year in July 2020 and February 2021

“We are aware of the changing COVID-19 restrictions and have built in flexibility to our funding programs. We will work with successful applicants to be ready to go when the time is right” he added.