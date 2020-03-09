Gary and Carol Wills Hawks Nest, Disapprove of Semi-permanent caravan park on the Mungo Brush Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dear News Of The Area,

AS a permanent resident of Hawks Nest for thirty years I would like to voice my disapproval of the planned 220 site semi-permanent caravan park on the Mungo Brush Road (DA286/2020 247 Mungo Brush Road).



This development would see some pristine bushland and koala habitat between Hawks Nest and Mungo Brush National Park destroyed and could lead to further development of the area, to its detriment. The R2 zoning for this area states that it must maintain its rural character; this will not be the case with this development.

The two existing caravan parks in Hawks Nest had semi-permanent dwellings until recently and have been removed because they have become an eye-sore and not financially viable. Is another caravan part needed in the area, considering that two exist in Hawks Nest, there are numerous camping sites at the National Park and camping/caravanning at the nearby Myall River Camp? A semi-permanent caravan village could become in years to come, as has happened already in Hawks Nest, a third world high density living area in a coastal/rural environment.

The road to Mungo Brush National Park is not in good repair and in its present state would not be adequate for the influx of visitors and permanent residents of the proposed caravan park. Will the infrastructure be in place for this proposed caravan park that appears to be more like a high density retirement village?

Our lakes and river systems in that area with its flora and fauna, particularly the koala population, could be threatened by increased development. Will there be a guarantee that these will not be affected by a high-density living area?

There has been very little community consultation of this proposed development which will highly impact on our small community. Progress for progress sake is no longer relevant in the 2020’s. This development would lead to further subdivision of the area and turn our small, idyllic Hawks Nest into another Nelson Bay in 20/30 years’ time.

If you have any concerns regarding this development, please contact Midcoast Council via a DA submission review by the 23rd March, 2020.

Gary and Carol Wills

Hawks Nest