Generous vendor will donate all of sale price to charity

Lot 2745 Gunnedah Street

NORTH ARM COVE

Expressions Of Interest – All Proceeds To Charity

IN an amazing gesture of generosity, this property’s sale price is set to be donated to charity.



Contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate for more information on this 1077sqm block of land for the future.

Proceeds of this sale will be donated equally to the following:

1. Pindimar/Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest Rural Fire Service

2. Bear Cottage – Part of the Sydney Children’s Hospital Network providing respite to Kids with Cancer

3. Monika’s Doggie Rescue – registered charity that believes in saving and re-homing as many dogs as possible from the council pounds.

“Whilst the block is Zoned RU2 – Rural, and can only be used for camping and agricultural purposes, there is a possibility that in the future, the zoning may change.” Mr Rumble said.

The highest offer received in writing/email to john@hnre.com.au by the closing date will be the successful buyer.

EOI – Closing Date – 20th March 2020.

For further information contact John Rumble at Hawks Nest First National Real Estate on (02) 49970262.