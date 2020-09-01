Gloucester CWA Mask Fundraiser

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID-19 has hit many fundraising activities hard but the CWA have pivoted to meet a new need.



The need to wear face masks have seen many organisations and families crank up their sewing machines to create suitable attire to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A group of industrious Country Women’s Association (CWA) ladies from the Gloucester branch saw a need to supply face masks to help in the battle against COVID transmission in our local community.

Anne Williamson of the Gloucester CWA told News Of The Area, “Around 12 of the Gloucester CWA branch members put their sewing and support skills to work using fabrics and accessories from members’ own supplies to make a colourful range of three-layer fabric masks.

“The CWA hall was transformed into a socially-distanced production line for cutting fabrics, pinning and sewing the 3-layer masks, threading elastic and pipe cleaners, ironing, bagging, labelling and selling to the public.”

Initially the CWA ladies planned to make around 50 masks for family and friends but after being inundated with orders, the group has made over 300 masks for the local community and they have posted orders as far as Queensland.

“All the proceeds from the sale of the masks support the local community through local CWA activities and support the NSW CWA Disaster Relief fund which has helped thousands of families across the state during the recent drought and bushfires,” she said.

Masks can be ordered by sending a message on our CWA Gloucester Branch Facebook page or keep a look out on the Facebook page for the dates on which masks will be sold from the CWA hall.

The mask-making activity has been a welcome chance for members to reconnect with each other after several months of only being able to phone and email each other due to COVID restrictions.

The regular CWA meeting, which take place every second Tuesday of the month at 10am in the CWA hall, also recommenced last month with strict safety measures in place.

All prospective members are very welcome and can contact Gloucester CWA via Facebook Page or through the Secretary on 0408 146 753.

By Marian SAMPSON