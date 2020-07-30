Grant makes shooting easier for Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet



THE range at Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Coffs Harbour branch is about to improve out of telescopic sight.



Work on the facilities at the club’s Dairyville range will include extra shelter over paths and the shooting area for people with disabilities as well as further accessible pathways.

The project has been made possible by $31,250 in funding from the Community Building Partnership administered by the State Government.

SSAA Coffs Harbour president Rod Madeley said the club currently has five members who are disabled shooters. Those numbers swell when it hosts a major event.

He explained that adding shelter over the path that leads uphill to the benchrest range will make a large difference.

“The shooters get wet going up backwards and forwards at the moment,” Mr Madeley said.

“What we’ve been doing is holding an umbrella over them when they go up. There’ll be no need for that anymore as all of the paths will be completely covered.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said it was an easy project to get behind.

“It’s a surprisingly popular sport. People think that it’s only on the fringes but so many in our society practice on the ranges and they practice it as a sport,” Mr Singh said.

“It’s amazing to see that we’ve got so many ranges on the Coffs Coast and we’re very proud to support them.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS