Grants awards to Grahamstown Public School and Raymond Terrace Public School from Sustainable Schools Grants program

TWO Raymond Terrace schools have been awarded Grants as part of the NSW Government’s inaugural $2.5 million Sustainable Schools Grants program.



Grahamstown Public School received $15,000 for their project which will involve transformation of an area of the school grounds into a more structured and relevant space. The students currently use the natural environment for imaginative and creative play. Grahamstown Public wants to foster and enhance this process through the introduction of sensory equipment, such as musical instruments, texture paths, and seating made of natural materials.

They also aim to build learning experiences for the students by installing a weather station, creating native animal habitats including possum and bird boxes, and a frog pond, and developing more native flora endemic to the area.

Raymond Terrace Public School received $7050 for their aquaponics gardens.

They currently have two aquaponics systems within a school garden that require additional funding to maintain its functionality. Students have shown great interest in this area, and it has allowed teachers to promote student leadership through a hands-on approach.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Catherine Cusack said, “I am thrilled that these local schools in Port Stephens have been successful with their grant applications.”

“The Sustainable Schools Grants will empower students and school communities to implement projects that will benefit the environment by helping to save energy or water, reduce waste, or improve biodiversity.”

The students have learned about the aquaponics gardening process, and have researched the growing importance of alternative methods of growing and harvesting crops, and eco-friendly advantages of aquaculture including land and water conservation.

The Sustainable Schools Grants program, which provides a total of $10 million over four years, is open to all NSW public schools and preschools with the next application round open in November.