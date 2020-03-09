Green Caffeen Swap and Go Coffee Cup System Coming to Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH almost 3 million disposable coffee cups ending up as litter or landfill each day in Australia it’s time to look at the way in which businesses deliver the nation’s daily caffeine intake.



Thanks to Plastic Free Port Stephens and Port Stephens Council the regions cafes may soon help change consumers habits with the rollout of the Green Caffeen reusable coffee cup system to stop the waste.

According to Alicia Cameron, founder of Plastic Free Port Stephens, Green Caffeen is like the Swap’n’Go for coffee cups.

“The Green Caffeen initiative is really simple, customers can download the app, grab a cup of coffee at participating cafes and simply scan and return the cup next time they’re in store,” said Mrs Cameron.

“We’re hoping it helps to cut down on disposable coffee cups in Port Stephens and ensure a cleaner environment for generations to come.”

The Green Caffeen system has seen over 500 cafes Australia wide sign up in its first year of operation with Port Macquarie-Hastings and the Central Coast LGAs helping small businesses transition to the system.

Port Stephens Councillor Sarah Smith recently met with Mrs Cameron and the founder of Green Caffeen, Damien Clarke to discuss ways in which the Council can help local businesses implement the system here.

“We’re hoping we can help give the small businesses of our region some of the resources needed to implement a community driven shift in our waste habits,” said Cr Smith.

“Green Caffeen have met with Council and it’s hoped moving forward there’s a space for all cafes to take it up.”

There are three cafes already signed up to the free reusable coffee cup system in Port Stephens with Little Pantry Co, Little Beach BoatHouse and Crest going green in the near future.

While it’s a good start Mrs Cameron conceded that it will only help to reduce waste if the majority of small businesses in the region take it up.

“For it to work we really need the people of Port Stephens to get behind it,” said Mrs Cameron.

For more information head to https://www.facebook.com/Plastic-Free-Port-Stephens-100202998001337 and https://greencaffeen.com.au/.

By Mitch LEES