Gurmesh Singh media – New health training hub opens at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour

Health Training Hub at Tafe NSW Coffs Harbour

The NSW Government has officially opened the new Nursing and Allied Health Hub at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour, which will expand health training opportunities on the Coffs Coast.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was joined by Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

Mr Singh said the NSW Government had invested $3.2 million to deliver new and upgraded health training facilities.

“The new industry-standard health training facilities here in Coffs Harbour will enable TAFE NSW to deliver hands-on training in key skills areas, across the growing Allied Health and Health industries,” Mr Singh said.

“The Nursing and Allied Health Hub will expand the capacity of TAFE NSW to deliver a wider range of courses to students in Coffs Harbour, including in key areas of demand such as Dental Technology, Aboriginal Health, and Aged Care.”

These modern facilities will ensure students have the practical knowledge they need to get a job and employers have a strong pipeline of skilled workers, now and in the future.

Mr Lee said the NSW Government is investing in new facilities so students can access the quality training TAFE NSW is known for.

“We are strongly focused on expanding training opportunities across regional communities, backed by this multi-million-dollar investment in Coffs Harbour,” Mr Lee said.

With its world-class facilities and expert teachers, the new Nursing and Allied Health Hub will equip local students with the skills they need to pursue a rewarding career in the growing health industry.